Michael Ballack is unsure where exactly Mesut Ozil will go if he calls time on his Arsenal career, but feels he may stay for the long term if Arsene Wenger sticks around.
Former Germany international Michael Ballack has suggested that there "are not many clubs" left for Mesut Ozil to join should he leave Arsenal this summer.

The 28-year-old, along with teammate Alexis Sanchez, is soon to enter the final year of his Emirates Stadium deal after failing to agree fresh terms with the club.

Ozil recently stressed that his future does not depend on whether or not manager Arsene Wenger remains in North London beyond the end of the season, but Ballack feels otherwise and is unsure who exactly could afford to sign the ex-Real Madrid ace.

"A player like him, who has played for Real Madrid and now Arsenal and who knows the Premier League and La Liga, he has his own feeling and experience," he told Sky Sports News.

"And there are not many clubs where he can go now and who can afford him. I think he needs to feel comfortable with the decision that he makes. But it also depends on what Arsene Wenger does and they have a good relationship and maybe that is why he is waiting a bit."

Ozil has five goals in 22 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League this term, but has seen his recent run in the side disrupted by injury and illness.

Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
