Report: Arsenal keeping tabs on Kasper Schmeichel and Ross Barkley

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal are planning a double swoop for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 11:51 UK

Arsenal have planned to launch a double swoop for Premier League stars Kasper Schmeichel and Ross Barkley, according to reports.

Leicester City goalkeeper Schmeichel has been in great form the last few seasons, helping the Foxes to a shock title win in 2015-16 and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League this time round.

Everton midfielder Barkley, meanwhile, is deemed to be one of the brightest young players in England, but is said to be disillusioned with life under Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal want Schmeichel to provide competition for Petr Cech, with David Ospina said to be on the brink of leaving the club, while the Daily Star suggests that Barkley is being earmarked as a replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners are enduring a difficult season, fighting to make the Premier League's top four and out of the Champions League, though they are still in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

It is also unknown whether under-fire manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the season, will sign a new deal.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
