Everton manager Ronald Koeman has pledged his support for Seamus Coleman following the player's double leg break while on international duty.

The Toffees and Republic of Ireland right-back underwent surgery in Dublin on Saturday following a heavy challenge from Wales defender Neil Taylor during the World Cup qualifying goalless draw on Friday night.

Coleman is expected to miss the rest of Everton's season and potentially faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but Koeman insists that he and the club will support him during his recovery.

The Dutchman told Sky Sports News: "I haven't been able to speak to Seamus as yet and I hope to do so this afternoon. But he will be aware that the thoughts of his team-mates, the coaching staff, everyone at the club and all Evertonians are with him at this time.

"No one ever wishes to see something like this happen to any player, much less one of our own. The medical staff here at Everton are in contact with the medical staff of the Republic of Ireland and we will continue to liaise closely.

"Seamus will face a lengthy recovery period and we will support him throughout this. He is a really strong character and he has a great family around him and we, his extended family at Everton, will be here for him to help him get through this over the coming days, weeks and months."

Everton return to Premier League action with the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield on April 1.