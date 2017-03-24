World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales
 
FT

Martin O'Neill confirms Seamus Coleman leg break

Jakub Wawrzyniak of Poland tackles Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Republic of Ireland coach Martin O'Neill confirms that full-back Seamus Coleman suffered a broken leg during their World Cup qualifying match with Wales.
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has confirmed that Seamus Coleman suffered a broken leg during their World Cup qualifying clash with Wales this evening.

The Dragons were reduced to 10 men in the second half when defender Neil Taylor produced a poorly-timed lunge on Coleman, leaving the full-back to be removed by stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch.

"It's a bad break. He's a fantastic player and character. It's a major blow for the lad, his club and us," said O'Neill, according to Sky Sports News.

"Apparently it wasn't the best challenge in the world – I haven't seen it. He's gone to hospital. I saw his reaction immediately and it didn't look good. He was holding is leg up and it didn't look good.

"We had a few things to overcome this week. We have a really great spirit. Seamus is a major blow - at the end of it all the most important thing is Seamus' health."

Both Wales manager Chris Coleman and frontman Gareth Bale have moved to wish Coleman well during his recovery.

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Chris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent'
>
Gareth Bale wishes Seamus Coleman "speedy recovery"
Gareth Bale wishes Seamus Coleman "speedy recovery"
 Result: 10-man Wales earn point against Republic of Ireland
Result: 10-man Wales earn point against Republic of Ireland
 Chris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent following Seamus Coleman injury'
Chris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent following Seamus Coleman injury'
