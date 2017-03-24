Republic of Ireland coach Martin O'Neill confirms that full-back Seamus Coleman suffered a broken leg during their World Cup qualifying match with Wales.

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has confirmed that Seamus Coleman suffered a broken leg during their World Cup qualifying clash with Wales this evening.

The Dragons were reduced to 10 men in the second half when defender Neil Taylor produced a poorly-timed lunge on Coleman, leaving the full-back to be removed by stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch.

"It's a bad break. He's a fantastic player and character. It's a major blow for the lad, his club and us," said O'Neill, according to Sky Sports News.

"Apparently it wasn't the best challenge in the world – I haven't seen it. He's gone to hospital. I saw his reaction immediately and it didn't look good. He was holding is leg up and it didn't look good.

"We had a few things to overcome this week. We have a really great spirit. Seamus is a major blow - at the end of it all the most important thing is Seamus' health."

Both Wales manager Chris Coleman and frontman Gareth Bale have moved to wish Coleman well during his recovery.