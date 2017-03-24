World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales
 
FT

Gareth Bale wishes Seamus Coleman "speedy recovery"

Jakub Wawrzyniak of Poland tackles Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
Wales frontman Gareth Bale wishes Republic of Ireland full-back Seamus Coleman a "speedy recovery" following his injury in the teams' World Cup qualifying clash.
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Wales frontman Gareth Bale has wished Republic of Ireland full-back Seamus Coleman a "speedy recovery" following the player's horror injury in their World Cup qualifying clash.

The Dragons were reduced to 10 men during the second half in Dublin, after Neil Taylor produced a poor challenge on Coleman, who required gas on the pitch before being stretchered off in the 0-0 draw at the Aviva Stadium.

"We knew they would make it difficult for us and we controlled the game in the second half until the red card," said Bale after the game, according to BBC Sport.

"Given that we played for 20 minutes with 10 men we'll take 0-0. I didn't think mine was a yellow card to be honest, but the referee gave it. What can I do?

"We never wish an injury on anyone, I don't know how bad it is but we all wish him [Seamus Coleman] a speedy recovery."

Wales next find themselves back in qualifying action when they face Serbia in June.

Gareth Bale of Wales celebrates with Aaron Ramsey (R) as he scores their second goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group B match between Wales and Andorra at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2015
Your Comments
