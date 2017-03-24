The Republic of Ireland and Wales earn a point each in their World Cup 2018 qualifying clash in Dublin after an ill-tempered contest at the Aviva Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland and Wales were forced to settle for a point each in their World Cup 2018 qualifying clash following an ill-tempered contest at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

After a much-talked-about build-up to the contest the first half proved to be a tepid affair, as both sides went for industry over creativity in the opening 45 minutes.

The game's first real chance did not arrive until the 49th minute, as Wales frontman Gareth Bale let fly speculatively from 35 yards out, only to see his effort whistle just past the post.

Aaron Ramsey might have given the visitors the lead not too long after, but he could only produce a tame effort that was easily stopped down low by Darren Randolph.

Bale soon let his frustrations show as he picked up a yellow card for a needless foul on John O'Shea, effectively leaving the playmaker out of his country's next game with Serbia.

The contest's nasty streak reared its ugly head again just minutes after, this time as Wales full-back Neil Taylor was given a straight red for a horror tackle on Seamus Coleman, who was given gas on the pitch and taken off on a stretcher.

The Republic almost made the extra man count instantly, although James McClean could not make the most of Wayne Hennessey's poor clearance, as he saw his first effort blocked and his second fly wide of the target.

Despite being a man down, Wales might just have stolen the three points during the final embers of the game through Bale, who produced a standout run from the half-way line before seeing his effort flash wide of goal.