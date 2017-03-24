World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales
 
FT

Result: 10-man Wales earn point against Republic of Ireland

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
© SilverHub
The Republic of Ireland and Wales earn a point each in their World Cup 2018 qualifying clash in Dublin after an ill-tempered contest at the Aviva Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 21:44 UK

The Republic of Ireland and Wales were forced to settle for a point each in their World Cup 2018 qualifying clash following an ill-tempered contest at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

After a much-talked-about build-up to the contest the first half proved to be a tepid affair, as both sides went for industry over creativity in the opening 45 minutes.

The game's first real chance did not arrive until the 49th minute, as Wales frontman Gareth Bale let fly speculatively from 35 yards out, only to see his effort whistle just past the post.

Aaron Ramsey might have given the visitors the lead not too long after, but he could only produce a tame effort that was easily stopped down low by Darren Randolph.

Bale soon let his frustrations show as he picked up a yellow card for a needless foul on John O'Shea, effectively leaving the playmaker out of his country's next game with Serbia.

The contest's nasty streak reared its ugly head again just minutes after, this time as Wales full-back Neil Taylor was given a straight red for a horror tackle on Seamus Coleman, who was given gas on the pitch and taken off on a stretcher.

The Republic almost made the extra man count instantly, although James McClean could not make the most of Wayne Hennessey's poor clearance, as he saw his first effort blocked and his second fly wide of the target.

Despite being a man down, Wales might just have stolen the three points during the final embers of the game through Bale, who produced a standout run from the half-way line before seeing his effort flash wide of goal.

Gareth Bale of Wales celebrates with Aaron Ramsey (R) as he scores their second goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group B match between Wales and Andorra at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2015
Read Next:
ROI legend Giles criticises Bale, Ramsey
>
View our homepages for Wayne Hennessey, James McClean, Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Darren Randolph, John O'Shea, Neil Taylor, Seamus Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Republic of Ireland News
Jakub Wawrzyniak of Poland tackles Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
Gareth Bale wishes Seamus Coleman "speedy recovery"
 Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Result: 10-man Wales earn point against Republic of Ireland
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Chris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent following Seamus Coleman injury'
O'Neill confirms Coleman leg breakTeam News: Ireland make four changes for Wales visitROI legend Giles criticises Bale, RamseyColeman: 'Wales must handle the pressure'Seamus Coleman: 'We can't just focus on Bale'
Ledley could miss Wales' trip to IrelandMcCarthy to stay with Ireland squadO'Neill bemoans injury crisis ahead of Wales clashMcCarthy called up to Ireland squadRobbie Keane training with UAE side
> Republic of Ireland Homepage
More Wales News
Jakub Wawrzyniak of Poland tackles Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
Gareth Bale wishes Seamus Coleman "speedy recovery"
 Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Result: 10-man Wales earn point against Republic of Ireland
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Chris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent following Seamus Coleman injury'
O'Neill confirms Coleman leg breakTeam News: Ireland make four changes for Wales visitROI legend Giles criticises Bale, RamseyColeman: 'Wales must handle the pressure'Seamus Coleman: 'We can't just focus on Bale'
Ledley could miss Wales' trip to IrelandKlopp: 'Coleman didn't contact me about Woodburn'O'Neill bemoans injury crisis ahead of Wales clashKlopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'Liverpool forward Woodburn called up by Wales
> Wales Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 