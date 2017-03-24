World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
vs.
Wales
 

James McCarthy to stay with Republic of Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy during the Euro 2016 match with Belgium in Bordeaux on June 18, 2016
Everton midfielder James McCarthy will stay with the Republic of Ireland squad in a bid to prove his fitness ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier with Wales.
Everton midfielder James McCarthy has stayed with the Republic of Ireland squad in order to prove his fitness ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier with Wales.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since March 5 with a hamstring injury, but was still called up to Martin O'Neill's squad in the hope that he would have recovered in time for Friday's match in Dublin.

McCarthy warmed up with the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning, but did not play a full part in training.

Assistant manager Roy Keane had previously admitted that McCarthy was unlikely to make the match should he be unable to train today, but Ireland are keen to give the midfielder as long as possible to prove his fitness.

McCarthy has been the subject of a club versus country row on more than one occasion already this season, with Everton boss Ronald Koeman unhappy with O'Neill's use of the player.

Seamus Coleman, Shane Long and Jonathan Hayes are also doubts having sat out of training on Tuesday, but James McClean has returned to the squad after being given leave following the death of close friend and Derry City captain Ryan McBride.

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy during the Euro 2016 match with Belgium in Bordeaux on June 18, 2016
