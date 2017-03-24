Everton midfielder James McCarthy will stay with the Republic of Ireland squad in a bid to prove his fitness ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier with Wales.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since March 5 with a hamstring injury, but was still called up to Martin O'Neill's squad in the hope that he would have recovered in time for Friday's match in Dublin.

McCarthy warmed up with the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning, but did not play a full part in training.

Assistant manager Roy Keane had previously admitted that McCarthy was unlikely to make the match should he be unable to train today, but Ireland are keen to give the midfielder as long as possible to prove his fitness.

McCarthy has been the subject of a club versus country row on more than one occasion already this season, with Everton boss Ronald Koeman unhappy with O'Neill's use of the player.

Seamus Coleman, Shane Long and Jonathan Hayes are also doubts having sat out of training on Tuesday, but James McClean has returned to the squad after being given leave following the death of close friend and Derry City captain Ryan McBride.