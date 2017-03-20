Derry City captain Ryan McBride dies, age 27

Derry City captain Ryan McBride dies suddenly at the age of 27, just one day after captaining his team against Drogheda United.
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 09:28 UK

Derry City captain Ryan McBride has died suddenly at the age of 27.

The defender captained his team during Saturday's 4-0 win over Drogheda United in the League of Ireland Premier Division, but passed away just one day later.

"This news is so hard to take in," Derry chairman Phil O'Doherty told BBC Sport. "He started the season so well and scored a really important goal against Shamrock Rovers recently.

"The players and management staff are in shock and it's an extremely tough time for everyone. He was incredibly respected. He was an ideal captain. He was from the Brandywell area and he just walked across the road to his home after every game."

The cause of McBride's death has not yet been disclosed.

