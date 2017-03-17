Array

Michael Essien's wife purchases Italian third-tier club

Michael Essien of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on March 20, 2011 in London, England.
Akosua Puni Essien, the wife of former Chelsea midfielder Michael, wins a bid to purchase Italian third-division outfit Como.
Friday, March 17, 2017

The wife of ex-Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has purchased Italian third-division side Como for a sum of around £205,000.

Akosua Puni Essien outbid all other interested parties at an auction for the club, who hit financial problems and were declared bankrupt last year.

A statement released by Como read: "The new owner and her team wish to make both the first team and the youth team grow and become an integrated part of the city.

"They will put their efforts into creating conditions to take the team back to Serie B and to develop the club's young talents to the best of their ability."

Michael Essien has also previously represented Real Madrid and Panathinaikos, but he is now winding down his career with Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

