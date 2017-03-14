Michael Essien joins Persib Bandung

New Transfer Talk header

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung on a one-year deal.
Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has joined Indonesian side Persib Bandung on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old had been without a club since leaving Greek side Panathinaikos at the end of last season, but has now penned a 12-month deal with Persbib Bandung, who operate at the highest level of Indonesian football.

Essien, who will wear the number five shirt for his new club, started his professional career in 2000 with Bastia, and has since represented Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan during a glittering career.

Essien also earned 58 caps for the Ghana national team between 2002 and 2014.

