Ipswich Town have announced that the price of all adult season tickets will increase by 1.5% next season in a move that has been described as "regrettable" by managing director Ian Milne.

The Tractor Boys have endured a disappointing campaign in the Championship this year and currently sit 17 points adrift of the playoffs following a series of lacklustre results and performances.

Sections of the support have called for manager Mick McCarthy to be sacked while also criticising the lack of transfer funds provided by owner Marcus Evans.

"It is regrettable that we've had to increase the adult ticket price by 1.5%," Milne told the Ipswich Star. "This is to fall in line within the strategy set out by the owner in the new year – a focus on the academy, having a competitive wage structure and signing players to develop.

"The playing squad spend has gone from £11.5m to £13.5m over the past three seasons. That has got to come from somewhere. Marcus, like everybody, has got a budget that he is prepared to spend.

"Attendances have been down and that has been disappointing. We are very aware of that and it has been part of an in-depth internal discussion. We're making the owner very aware of that and our concern. We are well aware that if we don't provide entertaining football we are likely to lose support. That may hit season ticket sales. Maybe a small increase in price will also have an effect."

McCarthy recently insisted that he has done "a really good job" during his four years at Portman Road.