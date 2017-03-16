Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says that he thinks he has done "a really good job" in his four years in charge of the Championship side.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has insisted that he has "done a really good job" in his four years at the helm.

The former Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss took over at Portman Road in November 2012 with the club bottom of the Championship and has since guided them to finishes of 14th, ninth, sixth and seventh.

The Tractor Boys have struggled this term, however, and currently sit 16th in the table to pile pressure on McCarthy, who has now outlasted 88 managers in the division following the sackings of Alex Neil, Steve McClaren and Warren Joyce in recent days.

Asked if he was lucky to have a patient boss in the form of owner Marcus Evans, McCarthy told the Ipswich Star: "No, not really. It confirms to me that for four years I have done a really good job here and this year has been tough.

"We have not spent Aston Villa money, we haven't spent Norwich money, we haven't spent vast sums, and we have been competitive every season, up until this one.

"It does not make me feel lucky, I have got a really good relationship with Marcus, it just confirms that I have been good at my job but I am having it tough this year."

Next up for McCarthy's side, who lie 17 points off the playoffs and seven points above the dropzone, is a trip to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.