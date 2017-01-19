A generic view inside Portman Road, home to Ipswich Town

Mick McCarthy to make decision on Ipswich Town future at end of season

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy looks on during his team's Championship match against Millwall on January 18, 2014
Under-fire Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy admits that he will be considering his future at the end of the season.
The Blues boss has come under criticism for exiting the FA Cup at the third-round stage following a last-gasp 1-0 defeat in a replay at non-league Lincoln City.

After the game, McCarthy admitted that he had been left "embarrassed" by the result, compounded by the club's sub-par performance in the Championship this season.

Speaking to the Ipswich Star, the 57-year-old discussed how integrating a host of young players into the first team by the end of the season would constitute success.

He then said: "I want to get to that point in really good condition. I'll have a year on my contract left and I'll make a decision on what I want to do.

"I've got everybody telling me I should be sacked or going. I'll be the master of my own destiny. Unless Marcus (Evans) sacks me, which I wouldn't be able to do anything about, I'll be the master of my own destiny.

"If those (young) players are in the team, if we finish well and look in good shape I may well want to stay on and continue doing it. If not, we'll see."

Ipswich currently sit 14th in the Championship table after 26 games played.

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version
