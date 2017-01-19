Under-fire Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy admits that he will be considering his future at the end of the season.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has admitted that he will be considering his future at the end of the season.

The Blues boss has come under criticism for exiting the FA Cup at the third-round stage following a last-gasp 1-0 defeat in a replay at non-league Lincoln City.

After the game, McCarthy admitted that he had been left "embarrassed" by the result, compounded by the club's sub-par performance in the Championship this season.

Speaking to the Ipswich Star, the 57-year-old discussed how integrating a host of young players into the first team by the end of the season would constitute success.

He then said: "I want to get to that point in really good condition. I'll have a year on my contract left and I'll make a decision on what I want to do.

"I've got everybody telling me I should be sacked or going. I'll be the master of my own destiny. Unless Marcus (Evans) sacks me, which I wouldn't be able to do anything about, I'll be the master of my own destiny.

"If those (young) players are in the team, if we finish well and look in good shape I may well want to stay on and continue doing it. If not, we'll see."

Ipswich currently sit 14th in the Championship table after 26 games played.