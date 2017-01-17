Jan 17, 2017 at 8.05pm UK
Lincoln City
1-0
IpswichIpswich Town
Arnold (91')
Rhead (49'), Wood (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Douglas (64')

Result: Non-league Lincoln City stun Ipswich Town at the death

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy looks on during his team's Championship match against Millwall on January 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Championship side Ipswich Town crash out of the FA Cup at the hands of non-leaguers Lincoln City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 22:36 UK

Non-league Lincoln City have dumped Ipswich Town out of the FA Cup after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the third round replay at Sincil Bank.

The National League leaders dominated lengthy spells of the game but had to wait until the 91st minute to net the game's only goal through Nathan Arnold.

Theo Robinson proved a handful for the Tractor Boys in the first half and he almost fired the Imps in front in the 23rd minute, turning in the box and letting fly, only to be denied by a crucial block from Paul Digby.

The home side came even closer on the stroke of half time when Matt Rhead's knockdown fell kindly for Lincoln skipper Luke Waterfall to strike inside the box, with Dean Gerken forced to meet the effort with a reaction save.

Mick McCarthy's men were less submissive in the second period, and they almost broke the deadlock against the run of play on the hour as Josh Emmanuel's strike from outside the box was spotted late by Paul Farman in the Imps goal, who quickly recovered to palm the ball away.

With 90 minutes on the clock and both sides fatigued, Ipswich won a free kick deep in the Lincoln half.

However, a poor delivery from Matt Lawrence gifted possession back to the opposition and substitute Adam Marriott broke at pace before threading the ball through to Arnold, who rounded Gerken and fired home to send Sincil Bank into a frenzy.

Lincoln will receive £67,500 in prize money for dumping the Tractor Boys out of the FA Cup and play host to Brighton & Hove Albion in the next round.

A general view of Southport football clubs ground Haig Avenue during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON first Round match between Southport and Sheffield Wednesday at Haig Avenue on November 7, 2010
Read Next:
National League roundup: Cheltenham stay top
>
View our homepages for Nathan Arnold, Theo Robinson, Luke Waterfall, Matt Rhead, Dean Gerken, Paul Farman, Adam Marriott, Matt Lawrence, Paul Digby, Mick McCarthy, Josh Emmanuel, Football
Your Comments
More Lincoln City News
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy looks on during his team's Championship match against Millwall on January 18, 2014
Result: Non-league Lincoln City stun Ipswich Town at the death
 Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Live Commentary: Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town - as it happened
 Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.
Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72
Berra tells Lincoln to expect "different game"Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundNational League roundup: Cheltenham extend leadNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topNathan Blissett switches to Lincoln City
Result: Boreham Wood, Lincoln share pointsNational League roundup: Cheltenham, Forest Green drawNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topResult: Lincoln City edge past Aldershot TownFA Cup roundup: Chesham shock Bristol
> Lincoln City Homepage
More Ipswich Town News
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy looks on during his team's Championship match against Millwall on January 18, 2014
Result: Non-league Lincoln City stun Ipswich Town at the death
 Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Live Commentary: Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town - as it happened
 Christophe Berra for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Mick McCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Christophe Berra speculation
Ipswich bring two new players on boardIpswich 'have bid rejected for Hugill'Championship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?Berra tells Lincoln to expect "different game"Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
Championship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Mick McCarthy: "I'm bitterly disappointed"McCarthy having 'no joy' with transfersLuke Varney leaves Ipswich for BurtonMick McCarthy: 'I'm completely pissed off'
> Ipswich Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Lincoln City26174555262955
2Forest Green RoversForest Green28158557332453
3Tranmere RoversTranmere27165638221653
4Dagenham & RedbridgeDag & Red28164847311652
5Dover AthleticDover Athletic28154958431549
6Barrow261210441251646
7Aldershot TownAldershot2813693628845
8Macclesfield TownMacclesfield26134938271143
9Gateshead28119845291642
10Chester FCChester28119844341042
11Boreham WoodBoreham Wood2811893025541
12Eastleigh27101074134740
13Bromley28115123541-638
14Wrexham29108112736-938
15Sutton UnitedSutton27105123035-535
16Solihull MoorsSolihull2796123845-733
17Torquay UnitedTorquay Utd2886143140-930
18Braintree Town2886143148-1730
19SouthportSouthport2886143456-2230
20Woking2876154053-1327
21Maidstone UnitedMaidstone2875163153-2226
22Guiseley2867153245-1325
23North Ferriby UnitedNorth Ferriby2973191443-2924
24York City28410142546-2122
> Full Version