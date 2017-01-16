New Transfer Talk header

Ipswich Town bring two new players on board

Jordan Spence of West Ham United during the pre season friendly match between Boreham Wood FC and West Ham United at Meadow Park on July 10, 2013
Ipswich Town sign Kieffer Moore from Forest Green Rovers on an 18-month deal and hand Jordan Spence a short-term contract at Portman Road.
Championship side Ipswich Town have completed the double signing of right-back Jordan Spence and striker Kieffer Moore.

Spence joins until the summer after a successful trial earlier in the season, while Moore - signed from National League outfit Forest Green Rovers - has penned an 18-month contract.

The arrival of 24-year-old Moore is a boost for Ipswich, who are among the second tier's lowest scorers this term and currently 14th in the table.

Town boss Mick McCarthy gave little away earlier this season when asked about the prospect of signing Spence, but the former West Ham United product has been taken on board on a temporary deal following a number of loan spells throughout his career to date.

Ipswich, without back-to-back league wins all season, return to action on Tuesday evening with an FA Cup third-round replay against Lincoln City.

expand