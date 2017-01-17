Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy dismisses speculation that Christophe Berra could return to Hearts as "ridiculous" and "nuts".

A report in the Scottish Sun had claimed that the 31-year-old was considering a move back to the Scottish Premiership side this month, with just six months left on his contract at Portman Road.

Berra left Hearts for Wolverhampton Wanderers - then managed by McCarthy - in 2009 before following his boss to the Tractor Boys in 2013.

Asked about the rumours of Berra's potential exit, McCarthy told the Ipswich Star: "That is just ridiculous. Have you seen how many players we've had recently, the squad and the substitutes we've had? And I would be settling up Christophe Berra's contract, who has played every single game? I don't think so.

"How ridiculous that rumour is. There are rumours that might be close to the truth, but that's as far away from the truth as you can get. It's nuts.

"He's not heading back now, he's got eight weeks off in the summer, he can do what he wants then! We've got an option on him [for another year]. He's our player for the next 18 months if that's what we want to do.

"I can't see any reason why I wouldn't want to keep Christophe Berra, he's been different class, he's arguably been our best defender for the last four years. He's certainly been one of the top ones and has consistently played. He's staying here as far as I'm concerned."

Berra has featured 154 times in the Championship during his three-and-a-half years with Ipswich and has scored 12 league goals.