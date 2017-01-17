New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mick McCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Christophe Berra speculation

Christophe Berra for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy dismisses speculation that Christophe Berra could return to Hearts as "ridiculous" and "nuts".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 16:15 UK

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has said that speculation linking defender Christophe Berra with a return to Hearts is "ridiculous".

A report in the Scottish Sun had claimed that the 31-year-old was considering a move back to the Scottish Premiership side this month, with just six months left on his contract at Portman Road.

Berra left Hearts for Wolverhampton Wanderers - then managed by McCarthy - in 2009 before following his boss to the Tractor Boys in 2013.

Asked about the rumours of Berra's potential exit, McCarthy told the Ipswich Star: "That is just ridiculous. Have you seen how many players we've had recently, the squad and the substitutes we've had? And I would be settling up Christophe Berra's contract, who has played every single game? I don't think so.

"How ridiculous that rumour is. There are rumours that might be close to the truth, but that's as far away from the truth as you can get. It's nuts.

"He's not heading back now, he's got eight weeks off in the summer, he can do what he wants then! We've got an option on him [for another year]. He's our player for the next 18 months if that's what we want to do.

"I can't see any reason why I wouldn't want to keep Christophe Berra, he's been different class, he's arguably been our best defender for the last four years. He's certainly been one of the top ones and has consistently played. He's staying here as far as I'm concerned."

Berra has featured 154 times in the Championship during his three-and-a-half years with Ipswich and has scored 12 league goals.

Jordan Hugill of Preston North End in action during the pre season friendly match between Preston North End and Hearts at Deepdale on July 18, 2015 in Preston, England.
Read Next:
Ipswich 'have bid rejected for Hugill'
>
View our homepages for Mick McCarthy, Christophe Berra, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
Christophe Berra for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Mick McCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Christophe Berra speculation
 Jordan Spence of West Ham United during the pre season friendly match between Boreham Wood FC and West Ham United at Meadow Park on July 10, 2013
Ipswich Town bring two new players on board
 Jordan Hugill of Preston North End in action during the pre season friendly match between Preston North End and Hearts at Deepdale on July 18, 2015 in Preston, England.
Ipswich Town 'have bid rejected for Jordan Hugill'
Championship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?Berra tells Lincoln to expect "different game"Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Mick McCarthy: "I'm bitterly disappointed"
McCarthy having 'no joy' with transfersLuke Varney leaves Ipswich for BurtonMick McCarthy: 'I'm completely pissed off'Wolves eyeing up Ipswich captain Chambers?Ipswich owner pledges McCarthy backing
> Ipswich Town Homepage
More Hearts News
Christophe Berra for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Mick McCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Christophe Berra speculation
 Valencia CF assistant coach Ian Cathro looks on prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi de Mestalla on October 4, 2014
Ian Cathro appointed as Hearts manager on three-and-a-half-year deal
 Valencia CF assistant coach Ian Cathro looks on prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadi de Mestalla on October 4, 2014
Managerless Hearts make approach for Newcastle United's Ian Cathro?
MK Dons confirm Neilson appointmentNeilson 'nears MK Dons appointment'Rotherham deny Robbie Neilson approachNeilson 'rejects Rotherham for MK Dons'Rotherham consider move for Neilson?
MK Dons approach Hearts boss NeilsonJamie Walker to serve two-match diving banScottish League Cup last-16 ties announcedResult: Hearts crash out of Europa LeagueWatt returns to Scotland with Hearts
> Hearts Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand