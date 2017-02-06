New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ipswich Town MD: "We have to be realistic"

An Ipswich Town sign is seen inside of Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town Football Club on March 15, 2011
© Getty Images
Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne urges the club's fans to "be realistic" with their transfer expectations.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has called for the club's fans to "be realistic" with their expectations in the transfer market.

The Tractor Boys had been criticised in some quarters for their failure to make a marquee signing in the January window following the exit of star striker Daryl Murphy last summer.

Mick McCarthy's side have struggled in the Championship this season and are winless in their last four league games, but Milne thinks that any criticism of owner Marcus Evans for not spending big is unwarranted.

"He is putting that £6m or £7m in a year," Milne told BBC Radio Suffolk. "You've seen the loss he's made over the 10-year period. Like everybody, he's got a budget. We all have so much cash in our back pocket for spending money – that's the same for any billionaire. We have a budget of what we are prepared to spend.

"He's done some big shopping which has increased the salary bill and we've got to understand that's the budget. That doesn't mean we don't have promotion hopes and all the rest of it. The ticket revenue is £6.5m. Our player salary bill now is £12m. Somebody has to foot the bill between the two and that's before you start spending on new players.

"Of course we want to push on. I think most people think, on paper, that should be a good squad and should be up in the top six or close to it. If we have to rebuild then so be it. Clearly there is not the money to spend £10m, £15m on a striker that may or may not work.

"Fans are expecting Marcus to spend two or three times more than he currently is. We have to be realistic. I've been told there are some owners who won't be investing the amount they have been after a one-year go at it. Marcus had a three-year go at it, longer than that. There may be an opportunity for him to go for it again. They really did try to get some players in, I'm not just saying that, but they were out-bid or just weren't accepted."

Ipswich are currently 16th in the Championship table.

Dominic Samuel of Reading in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Reading at Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 27, 2015 in Crawley, West Sussex.
Read Next:
Ipswich interested in Reading striker?
>
View our homepages for Ian Milne, Daryl Murphy, Mick McCarthy, Marcus Evans, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
An Ipswich Town sign is seen inside of Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town Football Club on March 15, 2011
Ipswich Town MD: "We have to be realistic"
 Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Ipswich Town sign Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws
 Dominic Samuel of Reading in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Reading at Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 27, 2015 in Crawley, West Sussex.
Dominic Samuel joins Ipswich Town on loan from Reading
Ipswich interested in Reading striker?Taylor finalises short-term deal at IpswichMcCarthy: 'Lawrence will stay on loan'Callum Paterson on his way to Ipswich?Cardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
Championship trio chasing Scunthorpe winger?Ipswich close in on Leeds midfielderMcCarthy: "We were beaten by a good team"Mick McCarthy: "I never doubt myself"McCarthy to consider Ipswich future
> Ipswich Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich29144114840846
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2867152433-925
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version