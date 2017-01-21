Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
2-0
IpswichIpswich Town
Brown (41'), Schindler (57')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Bru (56'), Douglas (71'), Berra (83'), Lawrence (85')

Mick McCarthy: "We were beaten by a good team"

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy and assistant Terry Connor on September 23, 2015
© SilverHub
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy concedes that his side were "beaten by a good team" after their 2-0 defeat at high-flying Huddersfield Town.
Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 21:51 UK

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has conceded that his side were "beaten by a good team" after they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Izzy Brown and Christopher Schindler either side of half time were enough to hand the Terriers all three points as they moved up to third in the Championship table.

For the Tractor Boys, the result represented a continuation of their topsy-turvy league form which has seen them lose four and win three of their last seven Championship games and left them 14th in the table, nine points above the dropzone.

"We've been beaten by a good team," McCarthy told reporters afterwards. "I think up until their first goal there wasn't much in it. They had the ball, we didn't have many chances but neither did they. We got done by a bit of a wonder goal to be honest.

"The plan was to stop them playing, get the ball off them and then try to play when we got it. We didn't play particularly well when we had it, but we did stop them playing."

Tractor Boys owner Marcus Evans was in attendance for the match and left his seat 10 minutes before the end of the match, and McCarthy admitted that he was unaware that his boss would be watching.

"No, I haven't spoken to him," he said. "I didn't even know he was here. If he's here to watch my performance and see what the fans think of me then great, that's fine. I don't think so somehow."

Next up for McCarthy's side is a trip to Preston North End next weekend.

An Ipswich Town sign is seen inside of Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town Football Club on March 15, 2011
Your Comments
 Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy and assistant Terry Connor on September 23, 2015
> Ipswich Town Homepage


