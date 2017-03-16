A generic view inside Portman Road, home to Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town

Christophe Berra: "Fans can be very fickle"

Christophe Berra for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra supports manager Mick McCarthy against "fickle" criticism from fans.
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra has supported manager Mick McCarthy against criticism from some sections of the club's support.

The Championship's longest-serving manager has found himself under fire for the side's lacklustre results this season, which sees them lie 17 points adrift of the playoff places with nine games of their season to go.

In recent weeks the Tractor Boys have begun to find form however, and are unbeaten since January 21, although seven of those eight games have ended in draws.

"It doesn't matter where you are, which club you are at, fans have all got opinions and can be very fickle as well," Berra, who has been linked with a return to Scottish side Hearts, told the Ipswich Star. "It doesn't matter if you are in the playoffs, there will be fans that don't like the manager and some who love him.

"It's the same here - the majority of fans like Mick McCarthy, but there will be some that don't like him.

"There will be a lot that like me and a lot that don't. That's part and parcel of football, being in the limelight, that's the nature of the beast really.

"The manager has been in this situation many times before. He is thick-skinned, just like the players are. That is the job. When you are in the spotlight, you have got to take the stick and take it on the chin."

Next up for Ipswich is a trip to 13th-placed Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Your Comments
