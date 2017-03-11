Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Oakwell
Barnsley
1-1
IpswichIpswich Town
Watkins (58')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Lawrence (93')
Skuse (45'), Lawrence (92')

Mick McCarthy: Ipswich Town 'stole' a point from Barnsley

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy admits that his side were fortunate to make the journey home with any sort of result against Barnsley, having snatched a late leveller.
Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 21:13 UK

Mick McCarthy has confessed that "poor" Ipswich Town did not deserve anything from their Championship meeting with Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Tractor Boys yet again had Tom Lawrence to thank for rescuing them a 1-1 draw late on, as the Wales international prodded home at the back post to cancel out Marley Watkins's opener.

McCarthy, who made just short of 300 appearances for hometown club Barnsley in his playing days, admits that Ipswich were second best on the day but did credit his players for growing more and more into the game to snatch a leveller.

"That's the first thing I've stolen from here actually," he is quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star. "We were poor today, they were much better, but the game goes on for as long as the referee adds time on. We could have scored from the corner and end up conceding, which is nonsense. That was poor on our part.

"I thought they were so much better once they got the goal. Then the momentum is with them, a good save was made and the game goes on until the last whistle. I thought Adam Hammill was outstanding today, but they will be digging him out because he's let Tom Lawrence run in at the far post.

"Brett Pitman has come on, having been out of the team, and he's made a difference with a quality ball. Did we deserve it? Did we hell! But I'm going to take it. It's a good point, however we've done it."

Ipswich has now drawn six games in succession, five of which have come by the same 1-1 scoreline.

