Jan 17, 2017 at 8.05pm UK
Lincoln City
1-0
IpswichIpswich Town
Arnold (91')
Rhead (49'), Wood (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Douglas (64')

Ipswich MD gives Mick McCarthy backing

An Ipswich Town sign is seen inside of Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town Football Club on March 15, 2011
© Getty Images
Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne says that the club will stand by under-fire manager Mick McCarthy.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 11:54 UK

Ipswich Town's managing director Ian Milne has said that the club is standing by manager Mick McCarthy after their FA Cup exit to fifth-tier Lincoln City last night.

A 91st-minute goal from Nathan Arnold was enough to send the hosts through at the expense of the Tractor Boys, ten days after the sides played out a 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

After the game McCarthy admitted that he had been left "embarrassed" by the result, compounded by the club's sub-par performance in the league this season.

"Over the two matches Lincoln City were clearly the better organised team. That resulted in them deserving to win and we should, and have, congratulated them," Milne told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We clearly did not perform to the standard we can do and an example of that is the good win we got against Blackburn last Saturday. However, nobody in the squad takes any pleasure in producing that type of football in front of our great away fans or indeed to the wider television audience.

"As usual Mick had been honest in his after match comments and I have nothing to add to that regarding the game. I would add that over the last few days we have added players to the squad and we have bids in for others.

"So in these difficult times we would ask our fans to stay with Mick and the boys as we make improvements to the squad and get our injured players match fit, as our aim is to return to winning entertaining football as we started to do against Blackburn."

Next up for McCarthy's men is a trip to promotion-challenging Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Read Next:
McCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exit
>
View our homepages for Ian Milne, Mick McCarthy, Nathan Arnold, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Live Commentary: Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town - as it happened
 Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy looks on during his team's Championship match against Millwall on January 18, 2014
Result: Non-league Lincoln City stun Ipswich Town at the death
 Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Mick McCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exit
Ipswich MD gives Mick McCarthy backingMcCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Berra storyIpswich bring two new players on boardIpswich 'have bid rejected for Hugill'Championship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?
Berra tells Lincoln to expect "different game"Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Mick McCarthy: "I'm bitterly disappointed"McCarthy having 'no joy' with transfers
> Ipswich Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version