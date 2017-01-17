Jan 17, 2017 at 8.05pm UK
Lincoln City
1-0
IpswichIpswich Town
Arnold (91')
Rhead (49'), Wood (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Douglas (64')

Mick McCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exit

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy admits that he is "embarrassed" after his side exit the FA Cup to National League outfit Lincoln City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 11:35 UK

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has admitted that he is "embarrassed" after his side exited the FA Cup at the hands of National League outfit Lincoln City.

The Tractor Boys were left stunned at Sincil Bank last night when Nathan Arnold fired home in the 91st minute to send the hosts through to the fourth round of the competition.

The surprise result served to heap further pressure on McCarthy, who has already come under fire for the side's sub-par results in the Championship this term.

Asked if he could explain why his team had been outplayed by a side 59 places below them in the football pyramid, he replied: "If I knew that, I'd pack this job in, I'd write a book and I'll tell Liverpool how they should have done it against Plymouth and everybody else who has suffered upsets in the cup going all the way back to Leeds against Colchester all those years ago.

"There'd be no cup upsets, there'd be no fun, you wouldn't be talking to me and I wouldn't be sat here embarrassed. We shouldn't get beaten by a National League side, whether they are top of the [National League] or not. Yes, absolutely, I am embarrassed.

"If there had only been nine and a half thousand seen my embarrassment instead of how many million [on BBC One] it would have been better."

Ipswich have now exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle in each of the last seven seasons.

Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.
Read Next:
Former England manager Taylor dies, aged 72
>
View our homepages for Mick McCarthy, Nathan Arnold, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Live Commentary: Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town - as it happened
 Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy looks on during his team's Championship match against Millwall on January 18, 2014
Result: Non-league Lincoln City stun Ipswich Town at the death
 Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Mick McCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exit
Ipswich MD gives Mick McCarthy backingMcCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Berra storyIpswich bring two new players on boardIpswich 'have bid rejected for Hugill'Championship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?
Berra tells Lincoln to expect "different game"Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Mick McCarthy: "I'm bitterly disappointed"McCarthy having 'no joy' with transfers
> Ipswich Town Homepage
More Lincoln City News
Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Live Commentary: Lincoln City vs. Ipswich Town - as it happened
 Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy looks on during his team's Championship match against Millwall on January 18, 2014
Result: Non-league Lincoln City stun Ipswich Town at the death
 Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Mick McCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exit
Former England manager Taylor dies, aged 72Berra tells Lincoln to expect "different game"Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundNational League roundup: Cheltenham extend leadNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay top
Nathan Blissett switches to Lincoln CityResult: Boreham Wood, Lincoln share pointsNational League roundup: Cheltenham, Forest Green drawNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topResult: Lincoln City edge past Aldershot Town
> Lincoln City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version