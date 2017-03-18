Manchester City have expressed their intent in expanding their global network of clubs.
The City Football Group (CFG), which owns New York City FC and Melbourne City as well having a share in Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos, will be looking into a number of locations.
The Chinese Super League has been identified as a possible destination while there have also been reports of a move into South America.
Tom Glick, CFG's chief commercial officer, told Sky Sports News: "The important thing for us is to add the right clubs in the right cities, in the right leagues. We are open to this.
"There are a number of leagues and countries that are quite interesting. It is certainly something we are focused on.
"We are equally focused on making sure each of our current clubs - Manchester, New York, Melbourne, Yokohama are performing at their highest level."
Man City host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.