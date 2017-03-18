General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City owners to expand global club network

A general view of the Etihad Stadium is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on March 4, 2015
The City Football Group, which owns Manchester City, admits that they looking to expand their global network of clubs.
Manchester City have expressed their intent in expanding their global network of clubs.

The City Football Group (CFG), which owns New York City FC and Melbourne City as well having a share in Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos, will be looking into a number of locations.

The Chinese Super League has been identified as a possible destination while there have also been reports of a move into South America.

Tom Glick, CFG's chief commercial officer, told Sky Sports News: "The important thing for us is to add the right clubs in the right cities, in the right leagues. We are open to this.

"There are a number of leagues and countries that are quite interesting. It is certainly something we are focused on.

"We are equally focused on making sure each of our current clubs - Manchester, New York, Melbourne, Yokohama are performing at their highest level."

Man City host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

A general view of the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City on September 10, 2011
BT Sport signs behind-the-scenes deal with Man City
