World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Ross Barkley: 'Club form helped with England call-up'

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton playmaker Ross Barkley speaks of his determination to prove himself as a starter in Gareth Southgate's new-look England side.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 19:54 UK

Everton playmaker Ross Barkley has spoken of his continued determination to improve at club level in order to hopefully boost his prospects in Gareth Southgate's England side.

The 23-year-old midfielder endured a tough start to the current Premier League season, but has since developed to become an integral part of Ronald Koeman's starting XI at club level.

"I just looked at myself in the mirror and understood I needed to get better," said Barkley, according to the Evening Standard.

"Since then I've been putting in hard graft at the training ground and it's been paying off under the new manager who has been pushing us really hard. I observed what I could get better at. That's what players need to do to get better and that's what I've done.

"Of late I've been doing well. I've been really focused and I've been chipping in with goals and assists. I think that's why I'm back in the England squad because I've had a positive effect on my club form."

Barkley will be hoping to feature when England take on Lithuania in their World Cup 2018 qualifying clash on Sunday.

Iceland players celebrate while England players show dejection after the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Read Next:
Dier: Iceland loss a "painful reminder"
>
View our homepages for Ross Barkley, Gareth Southgate, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ross Barkley: 'Club form helped with England call-up'
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Romelu Lukaku: 'No budging on Everton contract stance'
 A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Everton move giant step closer to Goodison Park exit
Martinez backs Lukaku to become world's bestMartinez tells Tielemans to stick with AnderlechtRedknapp: 'Barkley perfect for Spurs'Deulofeu downplays talk of Barca returnLiverpool, Everton 'scouting Bobby Wood'
McCarthy to stay with Ireland squadSigurdsson dreams of playing for "big club"Report: Rooney likely to join EvertonFerdinand urges Lukaku to leave EvertonCan predicts "interesting" Merseyside derby
> Everton Homepage
More England News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ross Barkley: 'Club form helped with England call-up'
 England midfielder Eric Dier in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Eric Dier "would love" to take on England captaincy duties
 Iceland players celebrate while England players show dejection after the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Eric Dier: 'England defeat to Iceland a painful reminder but good lesson'
Michael Keane happy to prove United wrongGibson receives first senior England call-upEngland must hit goal trail against LithuaniaFA chairman slams "disrespectful" England fansLallana: 'Change in formation worked well'
Man United, England youngster in demand?Dier talks up "beautiful" partnership with AlliSouthgate: 'Three-man defence suited us'England, Germany to share coaching ideasCahill: 'We could have beaten Germany'
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 