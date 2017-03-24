Everton playmaker Ross Barkley speaks of his determination to prove himself as a starter in Gareth Southgate's new-look England side.

Everton playmaker Ross Barkley has spoken of his continued determination to improve at club level in order to hopefully boost his prospects in Gareth Southgate's England side.

The 23-year-old midfielder endured a tough start to the current Premier League season, but has since developed to become an integral part of Ronald Koeman's starting XI at club level.

"I just looked at myself in the mirror and understood I needed to get better," said Barkley, according to the Evening Standard.

"Since then I've been putting in hard graft at the training ground and it's been paying off under the new manager who has been pushing us really hard. I observed what I could get better at. That's what players need to do to get better and that's what I've done.

"Of late I've been doing well. I've been really focused and I've been chipping in with goals and assists. I think that's why I'm back in the England squad because I've had a positive effect on my club form."

Barkley will be hoping to feature when England take on Lithuania in their World Cup 2018 qualifying clash on Sunday.