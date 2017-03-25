A report claims that Seamus Coleman suffered a double fracture of his right tibia as a result of Neil Taylor's poor challenge in Ireland's 0-0 draw with Wales.

Republic of Ireland and Everton full-back Seamus Coleman will reportedly undergo surgery in Dublin this afternoon after suffering a double fracture of his right tibia.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during the second half of his national side's goalless draw with Wales on Friday evening, being caught late by a poor Neil Taylor challenge.

According to Sky Sports News, Coleman will go under the knife later today and then begin his long road to recovery, which will likely see him miss the remainder of the year.

Speaking after the match in Dublin, Ireland boss Martin O'Neill said: "It's a bad break. It's a real, real shame for the lad. He's a brilliant player, a brilliant character – we're all devastated for him."

O'Neill and assistant Roy Keane visited Coleman in hospital on Friday following the 0-0 draw, which leaves Ireland joint-top of the Group D standings at the midway point.