Mar 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
3-1
Arsenal
Dawson (12', 75'), Robson-Kanu (55')
McClean (42')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (15')

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech forced off with leg injury

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal are left sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Petr Cech, who left the pitch with a leg injury during their 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 14:58 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has been forced off with a leg injury during his side's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Czech veteran went down in the 35th minute after initially pulling up when attempting to sweep a left-footed pass away to Shkodran Mustafi.

Cech called for treatment and was replaced in goal at the Hawthorns by Colombia international David Ospina, who has been Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper for cup matches this season.

Ospina has not started a Premier League match for the Gunners this term, last featuring from the outset in a league game in April 2016, a 3-3 draw at West Ham United.

Saturday's result has left Arsenal fifth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
