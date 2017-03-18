Arsenal are left sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Petr Cech, who left the pitch with a leg injury during their 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

The Czech veteran went down in the 35th minute after initially pulling up when attempting to sweep a left-footed pass away to Shkodran Mustafi.

Cech called for treatment and was replaced in goal at the Hawthorns by Colombia international David Ospina, who has been Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper for cup matches this season.

Ospina has not started a Premier League match for the Gunners this term, last featuring from the outset in a league game in April 2016, a 3-3 draw at West Ham United.

Saturday's result has left Arsenal fifth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.