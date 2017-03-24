Mesut Ozil admits that Arsenal are currently going through a "difficult phase", but is adamant that he is "happy" and is not willing to speculate further over his future.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has insisted that he is "very happy" at the club and currently has no desire to push through a move elsewhere in the summer.

The futures of the Germany international and teammate Alexis Sanchez have been up in the air all season after both players failed to agree contract extensions.

Boss Arsene Wenger revealed this week that talks over a new deal for Ozil have now been put on hold until the end of the season, leading to talk that the Gunners are now prepared to cash in, rather than risk losing him for nothing in just over a year's time.

Ozil is only focused on helping Arsenal to get their season back on track, admitting that "something is not working with the team" following a run of form that has seen them exit the European stage and drop out of the Premier League's top four.

"The fact is I've still got a contract in London," he is quoted as saying by DPA. "To speculate now would be wrong. At the end of the season we will see, there will be talks. I'm very happy at Arsenal and in London.

"We are having a difficult phase. Somehow something is not working with the team. We are letting in a lot of goals. Maybe it's down to self-belief. When I look at the quality of Arsenal though I'm convinced we will get on a run again soon."

Ozil has scored nine goals and set up a further seven in 31 appearances this season, but has seen his playing time restricted in recent weeks due to illness and injury.