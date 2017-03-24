General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Robert Pires: 'Arsene Wenger must extend Arsenal contract'

Robert Pires looks on during an Arsenal training session at London Colney on September 30, 2013
© Getty Images
Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes that it is imperative for Arsene Wenger to remain at the North London club beyond the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 14:52 UK

Former Arsenal winger Robert Pires has urged Arsene Wenger to extend his tenure at the Emirates Stadium, citing the need for "stability".

The long-serving manager's contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season and, despite claiming that he has made a decision over his future, is yet to make it public.

Six defeats in their last nine matches have seen the Gunners knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich and slip out of the top four in the Premier League, prompting many fans to demand Wenger's departure.

Pires, however, believes that his compatriot must remain at the club, telling Sky Sports News: "The most important thing is for Arsene Wenger to extend his contract. I think Arsenal need stability and Arsene Wenger is very important for Arsenal for now and for next season.

"I believe in Arsene Wenger because for me it was a privilege to work with him for six seasons. The team we had was not perfect but it was good and we won some titles.

"I am a privileged man because I am still training with the team and I hope I can give some advice to the players. I talk to Arsene Wenger every morning and I hope he can bring some stability to the club."

Pires played under Wenger at Highbury between 2000 and 2006, making 189 appearances and scoring 62 goals.

Patrick Vieira celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Liverpool at Anfield.
Read Next:
Merson tips Vieira to replace Wenger
>
View our homepages for Robert Pires, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?
 Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'to be forced into making decision over Arsenal future'
 A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
Arsenal, Bayern Munich fined by UEFA for fan behaviour
Pires: 'Wenger must stay on at Arsenal'Merson tips Vieira to replace WengerWenger: 'Suarez agreed to join Arsenal'Koscielny: 'Down to players to save Wenger'Iwobi: 'Arsenal fans must show more respect'
Xhaka: 'Critics have made me look like a fool'Report: Arsenal line up Arda Turan bidArsenal scout 'wanted by top European clubs'Podolski: 'Wenger irreplaceable at Arsenal'Monaco defender wary of move to Premier League
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 