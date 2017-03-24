Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes that it is imperative for Arsene Wenger to remain at the North London club beyond the end of the season.

The long-serving manager's contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season and, despite claiming that he has made a decision over his future, is yet to make it public.

Six defeats in their last nine matches have seen the Gunners knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich and slip out of the top four in the Premier League, prompting many fans to demand Wenger's departure.

Pires, however, believes that his compatriot must remain at the club, telling Sky Sports News: "The most important thing is for Arsene Wenger to extend his contract. I think Arsenal need stability and Arsene Wenger is very important for Arsenal for now and for next season.

"I believe in Arsene Wenger because for me it was a privilege to work with him for six seasons. The team we had was not perfect but it was good and we won some titles.

"I am a privileged man because I am still training with the team and I hope I can give some advice to the players. I talk to Arsene Wenger every morning and I hope he can bring some stability to the club."

Pires played under Wenger at Highbury between 2000 and 2006, making 189 appearances and scoring 62 goals.