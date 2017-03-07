General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Robert Pires urges Arsenal to spend more

Robert Pires looks on during an Arsenal training session at London Colney on September 30, 2013
© Getty Images
Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires warns that the club risk getting left behind if they do not begin to spend more in the transfer market.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 17:07 UK

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires has warned that the club risk getting left behind if they do not begin to splash the cash on new players.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has often been criticised for his apparent refusal to match his main Premier League rivals in the transfer market, despite the big-money signings of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Granit Xhaka in recent years.

However, Pires believes that there is no option but to dig even deeper in football nowadays, and stressed that the fans want to see more high-profile players arrive at the club.

"I think most importantly, it's for the fans so you need to buy good players," he told Natacha Tannous.

"But you need to spend a lot of money because this is the new football. For this point, we need to build a relation with the club and, of course, with the manager.

"I don't know what's happening with the future for me but these are my plans to be more involved with Arsenal."

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, although they do have a game in hand over fourth-placed Liverpool, who they trail by two points.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger also planned to drop Mesut Ozil?
>
View our homepages for Robert Pires, Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Report: Arsene Wenger tells Arsenal players he will leave in summer
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Lucas Perez: 'I want more playing time'
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal 'will refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival'
Robert Pires urges Arsenal to spend moreWenger to wait before deciding futureAncelotti 'sympathises' with WengerMertesacker: 'Arsenal not ready for a fight'Preview: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
Wenger: 'Still no decision on future'Sanchez issues battle cry to teammatesWenger: 'Ozil likely to miss Bayern game'Arsene Wenger denies Alexis Sanchez rowAllegri distances himself from Arsenal job
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 