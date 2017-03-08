General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Robert Pires confirms Alexis Sanchez stormed out of Arsenal training

Robert Pires confirms that Alexis Sanchez did walk out of Arsenal training last week following a row with an Arsenal teammate.
Robert Pires has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez stormed out of a training session after a row with an Arsenal teammate, despite manager Arsene Wenger playing down the reports.

When asked about rumours that Sanchez was involved in a training-ground bust-up, Wenger told reporters that he was "not aware" of the incident.

Pires, though, has revealed that he was present when Sanchez walked out midway through a session after being on the end of a "bad tackle", but he has suggested that the Chilean's row was with a teammate rather than Wenger.

The 28-year-old was dropped to the bench for last Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, which is said to have been punishment for his actions at the Colney base.

"I was there. There was a bad tackle on Alexis Sanchez - a clash. He left the pitch," Pires told beIN SPORTS. "Fans have to understand. There was a disciplinary sanction. Nothing serious happened. I was there yesterday too - there was no problem."

Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer having so far failed to agree a new contract at the Emirates.

