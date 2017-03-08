Robert Pires confirms that Alexis Sanchez did walk out of Arsenal training last week following a row with an Arsenal teammate.

Robert Pires has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez stormed out of a training session after a row with an Arsenal teammate, despite manager Arsene Wenger playing down the reports.

When asked about rumours that Sanchez was involved in a training-ground bust-up, Wenger told reporters that he was "not aware" of the incident.

Pires, though, has revealed that he was present when Sanchez walked out midway through a session after being on the end of a "bad tackle", but he has suggested that the Chilean's row was with a teammate rather than Wenger.

The 28-year-old was dropped to the bench for last Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, which is said to have been punishment for his actions at the Colney base.

"I was there. There was a bad tackle on Alexis Sanchez - a clash. He left the pitch," Pires told beIN SPORTS. "Fans have to understand. There was a disciplinary sanction. Nothing serious happened. I was there yesterday too - there was no problem."

Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer having so far failed to agree a new contract at the Emirates.