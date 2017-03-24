Laurent Koscielny: 'Down to players to save Arsene Wenger'

Laurent Koscielny is the latest Arsenal player to come to the defence of Arsene Wenger, claiming that his compatriot cannot take all of the blame for recent results.
Laurent Koscielny has admitted that Arsenal are currently in a "complicated situation" that only the players can get the club out of.

The Gunners have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League and also lost 10-2 to Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League - the seventh time in succession they have fallen at the first hurdle.

Boss Arsene Wenger has taken the brunt of the blame, seeing his position at the Emirates Stadium called into question after being in place for more than two decades, but Koscielny has absolved the under-fire manager of any blame for the current barren run.

"He's someone who's been very important in my career," he told reporters. "It's him who gave me my chance at Arsenal, who fashioned me as a player and as a man.

"We're in a complicated situation but it's not only his responsibility. It's us, on the pitch, who have to do more."

Arsenal have lost six of their last nine games in all, with two of the victories during that time coming against non-league opposition in their run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

A fan holds up an itimidating piece of A4 paper in protest at Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Norwich City on April 30, 2016
