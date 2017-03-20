General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Report: Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Arsene Wenger decides to stay at Arsenal, and will soon pen a new deal with the capital club.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 09:43 UK

Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to stay at Arsenal, despite growing calls for the Frenchman to leave the Emirates.

Following his team's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon, Wenger revealed that he had made a decision on his future and would soon make a public announcement.

It had been thought that the experienced manager had decided to step down, but according to The Mirror, Wenger wants to stay with the Gunners and will put pen to paper on an extension to his current deal, which expires this summer.

Wenger, 67, took charge of Arsenal in 1996 and has led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, although the last of those came in 2004.

The capital club are still in the hunt for FA Cup glory this season, but they exited the Champions League in the round of 16 once again and are currently sit down in sixth position in the Premier League table.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'CL qualification will not affect future'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Report: Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal
 Thomas Tuchel celebrates during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Arsenal 'make approach for Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger prior to kick-off against Crystal Palace on October 26, 2013
Report: Arsene Wenger to sign one-year Arsenal extension
Wenger: 'CL qualification will not affect future'Arsenal 'eye Leicester youngster Pennant'Ross Barkley on Arsenal radar?Keown: 'Writing on the wall for Wenger'Sanchez ankle 'in a terrible state'
Oxlade-Chamberlain apologises to Arsenal fansWenger: Arsenal in "unique situation"Wenger to make announcement on his futureLeg injury forces Petr Cech off pitchResult: Arsenal misery continues at The Hawthorns
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 