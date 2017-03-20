Report: Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal

A report claims that Arsene Wenger decides to stay at Arsenal, and will soon pen a new deal with the capital club.

Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to stay at Arsenal, despite growing calls for the Frenchman to leave the Emirates.

Following his team's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon, Wenger revealed that he had made a decision on his future and would soon make a public announcement.

It had been thought that the experienced manager had decided to step down, but according to The Mirror, Wenger wants to stay with the Gunners and will put pen to paper on an extension to his current deal, which expires this summer.

Wenger, 67, took charge of Arsenal in 1996 and has led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, although the last of those came in 2004.

The capital club are still in the hunt for FA Cup glory this season, but they exited the Champions League in the round of 16 once again and are currently sit down in sixth position in the Premier League table.