Michael Ballack: 'Mesut Ozil should leave Arsenal to win major titles'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Germany international Michael Ballack says that Mesut Ozil should leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich if he wants to win more major titles.
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

With less than 18 months remaining on his contract, Ozil is said to be in negotiations with the Gunners but Ballack feels that the playmaker should take the opportunity to move elsewhere.

Bayern Munich are one of a number of clubs that are reportedly interested in Ozil should he decline a new deal, and Ballack feels that he would achieve more if he were to leave for the Allianz Arena.

Ballack told Sport Bild: "Mesut is an amazing player. He knows that he is one of the undisputed stars at Arsenal. A lot of clubs would love to have him.

"He lives in London, one of the most beautiful cities ever. To this end, Arsenal is a club that has an incredible impact on the world. If you are a top player in England, the cult around you is bigger than in Germany. You are treated more respectfully, especially.

"These are all reasons for an extension, but if he wants to win a major title, he has a bigger chance to achieve that at Bayern."

Ozil has won two FA Cups and one Community Shield since signing for Arsenal in 2013.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
