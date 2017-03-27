New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal hold interest in signing Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic?

Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Arsenal reportedly identify Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic as a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window.
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 10:20 UK

Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Arsenal in the summer.

Tadic has been at St Mary's since 2014, scoring 16 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions, but while he remains a first-team regular at the club, he recently acknowledged that he was frustrated with failing to complete 90 minutes on a regular basis.

It remains unclear whether manager Claude Puel regards the Serbian international as a part of his long-term plans but according to Tuttomercatoweb, he could be available for as little as £13m at the end of the season.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are keen on securing a deal for the 28-year-old, who could be regarded as a cut-price replacement for Mesut Ozil should he leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Italian giants Juventus and Napoli are also said to be interested in Tadic, with scouts present when Serbia played Georgia on Friday.

Tadic frustrated by frequent substitutions
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Barcelona end interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?
 Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Report: Arsene Wenger agrees two-year contract extension
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Liverpool, Chelsea both want Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk
 Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Dusan Tadic frustrated by frequent substitutions
 Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Paulo Dybala targeted by Barcelona as replacement for Neymar?
 Lyon's Corentin Tolisso during the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon's Corentin Tolisso 'close to Juventus move'
 Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec (R), Michal Pazdan(L), Jakub Rzezniczak (2nd L) vie for the ball with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the UEFA Europa League first-leg Group D football match Legia Warszawa v SSC Napoli in Warsaw, Poland on October 1, 2015
Kalidou Koulibaly expects to be playing for Napoli next season
 Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Agent: 'No approach from Napoli for Denis Suarez'
