Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Arsenal in the summer.

Tadic has been at St Mary's since 2014, scoring 16 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions, but while he remains a first-team regular at the club, he recently acknowledged that he was frustrated with failing to complete 90 minutes on a regular basis.

It remains unclear whether manager Claude Puel regards the Serbian international as a part of his long-term plans but according to Tuttomercatoweb, he could be available for as little as £13m at the end of the season.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are keen on securing a deal for the 28-year-old, who could be regarded as a cut-price replacement for Mesut Ozil should he leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Italian giants Juventus and Napoli are also said to be interested in Tadic, with scouts present when Serbia played Georgia on Friday.