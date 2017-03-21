Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic reveals that he has grown frustrated with manager Claude Puel after being frequently substituted this season.

Tadic has made 27 starts in all competitions this season but rarely completed the 90 minutes, and he has described being frequently replaced by manager Claude Puel as "unbelievable" with his outburst coming after Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old is quoted by The Sun as saying: "It's unbelievable that I was subbed again and we also lost. You can see statistically that we concede or lose when I've been taken off. I don't think this shows enough respect for me.

"This has happened a lot after my broken nose. The injury was a long time ago. I'm playing a lot and feel I'm important for the team — but then I leave the pitch. I feel good but he doesn't want to give me the chance for the whole match.

"Maybe he decided before the game he would sub me and he should not do that. He should know in the last 20 minutes there are lots of spaces and I am the kind of player that can make a difference with one move."

Tadic has scored 16 goals in 111 appearances since moving to St Mary's in 2014.