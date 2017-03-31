New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Conte: 'Eden Hazard speculation is normal'

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that speculation regarding a world-class player such as Eden Hazard is "normal" for this stage of the season.
Friday, March 31, 2017

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has suggested that there is "no problem" with speculation regarding the future of Eden Hazard.

In recent weeks, Hazard has been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid after helping guide the Blues to the top of the Premier League table.

There have also been contrasting reports that Hazard may sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge, but Conte has attempted to play down the situation by reiterating that he is "happy" with the Belgian international.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "The only thing I can say is Eden is a Chelsea player, our player. We are happy with him. He is happy with us. I don't see a problem.

"It's normal in this part of the season, to start rumours about our player, to try to create difficulty in the mind of the players."

Hazard has scored 11 times in 26 appearances in the Premier League this season, but he remains a fitness doubt ahead of Chelsea's game with Crystal Palace this weekend.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
