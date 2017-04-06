A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain 'step up their efforts' to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez after learning of the concrete interest from Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez at the end of the season.

Sanchez is Arsenal's leading scorer in all competitions this season with 22 goals, while he has netted 18 times in 29 Premier League appearances for the London side.

The Chilean's contract will expire at the end of next season, however, and he has been widely tipped to depart this summer as he seeks a club capable of matching his own ambitions.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the attacker, but according to The Telegraph, PSG are also very much in the hunt, with the French champions 'stepping up their pursuit' after learning of the interest from Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that Arsenal are reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival, but their approach would soften if Sanchez wanted to join another European league.

Manchester United are also said to be closely monitoring proceedings, and it has been reported that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has made a personal phone call to the 28-year-old to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford.