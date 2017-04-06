Aston Villa scouts are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt and Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic, according to reports.

Aston Villa have expressed an interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Haris Seferovic, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has started eight Bundesliga games this season, scoring twice, and has been sidelined several times during the campaign due to a number of injuries.

With Villa manager Steve Bruce believed to have deemed £12m signing Ross McCormack surplus to requirements and Jonathan Kodjia reportedly on the radar of several Premier League clubs, the West Midlanders are said to be in the market for strikers.

According to the Daily Mail, Villa scouts have been keeping an eye on Seferovic, a Switzerland international who offers a physical presence and can also play on the left hand side of the attack.

Seferovic has also played for Grasshopper, Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt during his career.