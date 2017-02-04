Feb 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​City Ground
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
vs.
Aston Villa

Steve Bruce: 'Ross McCormack must apologise to play for Aston Villa'

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says that Ross McCormack will not be considered for a return to his first-team squad unless he apologises to his teammates.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11:59 UK

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has revealed that Ross McCormack will only have a future at the club if he apologises to his teammates.

Bruce has previously criticised McCormack's attitude towards training after the Scot missed a session because the gates at his house failed to work.

He has since been shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest, but Bruce insists that the attacker can still play for the West Midlands outfit in the future.

The 56-year-old is quoted by the Birmingham Mail as saying: "I think it was plainly obvious (that he wasn't going to apologise)

"Certainly, he won't play for me unless he apologises, not to me but to the club and his team-mates. If he does then he'll be like everybody else, a new slate, no problem."

Forest host Aston Villa at the City Ground this weekend, but McCormack is unable to play against his parent club.

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
McCormack explains Villa gate trouble
