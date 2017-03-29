General view of Villa Park

Aston Villa

Aston Villa chief: 'Promotion the target next season'

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness admits that "there will be no excuses for us not to go up" to the Premier League in Steve Bruce's first full season in charge.
Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness has targeted a return to the Premier League in time for the 2018-19 season, admitting that the next year is "very important" for the club.

The Villans were backed to make an immediate return to the top flight this term after bringing in the likes of Ross McCormack, Jonathan Kodjia and Mile Jedinak, only for a slow start to essentially cost them.

Steve Bruce was appointed as successor to Roberto Di Matteo in October and has endured mixed fortunes on the whole, though five wins in their last six has seen Villa climb into 12th place in the division.

Minimal changes are expected ahead of next season, but Wyness has made clear that promotion is the goal for former Hull City boss Bruce in his first full campaign at the Villa Park helm.

"I think next season is very important. I'm not going to shy away from it - next season is a big one for us," he told Sky Sports News. "We can't get away from that at all. We want to do everything we can next season to go up. It will be an important season, we have got a great squad, there will be no excuses for us not to go up.

"There's never been one single doubt about Steve, I can honestly say that - we have a great working relationship, again it's just taken him time to bed in. He has that strength of character, he's a big guy in terms of his personality, and he commands respect from the players, and that's important in gelling a new team together.

"This is a very big arena to manage in, Villa Park itself, and it takes a very big guy with a big personality to stand on that touchline at Villa Park. Steve is that sort of person. We need leaders at this football club to get over what's happened to it in the last three or four years."

Villa, who spent more than £50m on their new recruits last summer, return to action on Saturday afternoon with a league clash against Norwich City.

Steve Bruce on the touchline during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Hull City on February 20, 2016
Bruce: 'No big changes this summer'
