Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Villa Park
Aston Villa
2-0
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
Kodjia (34', 79')
Baker (5'), Amavi (32'), Hourihane (76')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Loovens (18')
Sasso (48')

Steve Bruce: "There are small buds of recovery"

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce acknowledges "small buds of recovery" after his side's 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 19:03 UK

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has acknowledged that his side have begun to show "small buds of recovery" following their 2-0 win over promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

Jonathan Kodjia bagged both goals for the Villans in a feisty encounter that saw the Owls reduced to ten men and manager Carlos Carvalhal sent to the stands.

The result lifted Bruce's side to 12th in the Championship table and made it four wins from their last five games after a disastrous start to the year that saw them lose seven from eight.

"We've still got to be better with the ball," Bruce told the Villa website. "The big decisions went our way today but we could have made life a little bit easier. We've missed some good chances when we've gone in front.

"Our achilles heel was there again and we've missed two, three, four chances and Sheffield Wednesday, being Sheffield Wednesday - who've been in the top six now for the best part of two years - they're well-drilled, well-organised and they've always got a threat.

"Even when it goes to 10 men it can sometimes be a bit difficult. We could still be better. There are small buds of recovery."

On Carvalhal's dismissal, he added: "It's not like Carlos, is it? I've never seen him like that. I didn't think anything of it but I didn't think he was going to leave at one stage. He tried to sit in our dugout and I said 'you're not welcome there!'

"I don't think he knew where to go. I think it's the first time he's been sent off. I think he thought the steward was going to put him in with our punters. That went down like a lead balloon."

Next up for Villa is a trip to struggling Wigan Athletic next Saturday.

Leandro Bacuna of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City v Aston Villa at the King Power Staduim on September 13, 2015
Read Next:
Bacuna handed six-game ban for abusing official
>
View our homepages for Steve Bruce, Jonathan Kodjia, Carlos Carvalhal, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Steve Bruce: "There are small buds of recovery"
 Fernando Forestieri of Sheffield Wednesday is tackled by Lawrie Wilson of Bolton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Team News: Fernando Forestieri absent for Sheffield Wednesday
 Leandro Bacuna in action for Aston Villa on January 1, 2015
Steve Bruce: 'Leandro Bacuna ban is a bit harsh'
Bacuna handed six-game ban for abusing officialSaunders: 'Villa bigger than Chelsea, Spurs'Aston Villa announce £81.3m lossBacuna charged with violent conductMcClaren: "We should never have lost"
Bruce: Ranieri sacking "morally wrong"Chris Samba 'on trial with Aston Villa'Hogan to undergo scans on ankle injurySteve Bruce: 'Newcastle display sums us up'Result: Newcastle down Villa to move top
> Aston Villa Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham361612863422160
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Burton Albion371011163648-1241
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves35109164146-539
21Bristol City37108194653-738
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn36911164253-1138
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 