Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has acknowledged that his side have begun to show "small buds of recovery" following their 2-0 win over promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

Jonathan Kodjia bagged both goals for the Villans in a feisty encounter that saw the Owls reduced to ten men and manager Carlos Carvalhal sent to the stands.

The result lifted Bruce's side to 12th in the Championship table and made it four wins from their last five games after a disastrous start to the year that saw them lose seven from eight.

"We've still got to be better with the ball," Bruce told the Villa website. "The big decisions went our way today but we could have made life a little bit easier. We've missed some good chances when we've gone in front.

"Our achilles heel was there again and we've missed two, three, four chances and Sheffield Wednesday, being Sheffield Wednesday - who've been in the top six now for the best part of two years - they're well-drilled, well-organised and they've always got a threat.

"Even when it goes to 10 men it can sometimes be a bit difficult. We could still be better. There are small buds of recovery."

On Carvalhal's dismissal, he added: "It's not like Carlos, is it? I've never seen him like that. I didn't think anything of it but I didn't think he was going to leave at one stage. He tried to sit in our dugout and I said 'you're not welcome there!'

"I don't think he knew where to go. I think it's the first time he's been sent off. I think he thought the steward was going to put him in with our punters. That went down like a lead balloon."

Next up for Villa is a trip to struggling Wigan Athletic next Saturday.