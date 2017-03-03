Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says that Leandro Bacuna's six-match ban for abusing an official is "a bit harsh".

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed that the club will discuss the possibility of appealing the Football Association's decision to hand Leandro Bacuna a six-match ban for abusing an official.

Last month, Bacuna's head made slight contact with the head of an official as he argued a decision in the final stages of the Championship fixture with Derby County, and his actions led to him being dismissed.

However, it was announced on Friday that the Dutchman's ban had been doubled by the Football Association and while acknowledging that his player had "overstepped the mark", Bruce has indicated that the punishment is too severe.

The 56-year-old told reporters: "He has overstepped the mark, we fined him the maximum we can.

"I think the FA punishment is a bit harsh, but when I consider the boy at Blackburn pushing a referee and only getting a one game ban, I see that as harsh.

"I will meet with Keith Wyness and Steve Round to discuss whether we appeal."

As it stands, Bacuna will not return to the first-team squad until April 4.