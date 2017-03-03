General view of Villa Park

Aston Villa

Steve Bruce: 'Leandro Bacuna ban is a bit harsh'

Leandro Bacuna in action for Aston Villa on January 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says that Leandro Bacuna's six-match ban for abusing an official is "a bit harsh".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 13:19 UK

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed that the club will discuss the possibility of appealing the Football Association's decision to hand Leandro Bacuna a six-match ban for abusing an official.

Last month, Bacuna's head made slight contact with the head of an official as he argued a decision in the final stages of the Championship fixture with Derby County, and his actions led to him being dismissed.

However, it was announced on Friday that the Dutchman's ban had been doubled by the Football Association and while acknowledging that his player had "overstepped the mark", Bruce has indicated that the punishment is too severe.

The 56-year-old told reporters: "He has overstepped the mark, we fined him the maximum we can.

"I think the FA punishment is a bit harsh, but when I consider the boy at Blackburn pushing a referee and only getting a one game ban, I see that as harsh.

"I will meet with Keith Wyness and Steve Round to discuss whether we appeal."

As it stands, Bacuna will not return to the first-team squad until April 4.

Leandro Bacuna of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City v Aston Villa at the King Power Staduim on September 13, 2015
Read Next:
Bacuna handed six-game ban for abusing official
>
View our homepages for Steve Bruce, Leandro Bacuna, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Leandro Bacuna of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City v Aston Villa at the King Power Staduim on September 13, 2015
Leandro Bacuna handed six-game ban for abusing official
 Leandro Bacuna in action for Aston Villa on January 1, 2015
Steve Bruce: 'Leandro Bacuna ban is a bit harsh'
 General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
Dean Saunders: 'Aston Villa bigger club than Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur'
Aston Villa announce £81.3m lossBacuna charged with violent conductMcClaren: "We should never have lost"Bruce: Ranieri sacking "morally wrong"Chris Samba 'on trial with Aston Villa'
Hogan to undergo scans on ankle injurySteve Bruce: 'Newcastle display sums us up'Result: Newcastle down Villa to move topLive Commentary: Newcastle 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happenedSteve Bruce: 'My job is safe'
> Aston Villa Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle34234766283873
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton34218558283071
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3320584436865
4Leeds UnitedLeeds341941146341261
5Reading34186104745260
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham331411856391753
8Norwich CityNorwich341571259481152
9Preston North EndPreston341410104641552
10Barnsley34148125248450
11Derby CountyDerby34139123631548
12Cardiff CityCardiff34137144749-246
13Brentford33127145048243
14Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
15Aston Villa341012123338-542
16Ipswich TownIpswich341012123542-742
17Queens Park RangersQPR34117163748-1140
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest34107174658-1237
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3496194452-833
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn3389163850-1233
23Wigan AthleticWigan34710173040-1031
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3445253277-4517
> Full Version
 