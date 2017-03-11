Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Villa Park
Aston Villa
1-0
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
Kodjia (34')
LIVE

Team News: Fernando Forestieri absent for Sheffield Wednesday

Fernando Forestieri of Sheffield Wednesday is tackled by Lawrie Wilson of Bolton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
© Getty Images
Fernando Forestieri misses out for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Aston Villa.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 14:45 UK

Fernando Forestieri has missed out on Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Aston Villa this afternoon.

The change is just one from manager Carlos Carvalhal following the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on Tuesday night, with Adam Reach coming in for Forestieri in the middle of the field.

Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall continue their partnership up front for the Owls, while Reach joins Ross Wallace, David Jones and Barry Bannan in midfield.

Jack Hunt, Glenn Loovens, Vincent Sasso and Morgan Fox continue in defence ahead of Kieren Westwood between the sticks.

For the hosts, Steve Bruce names an unchanged side after the 1-0 defeat at promotion candidates Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Jonathan Kodjia continues at the front of a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Conor Hourihane, Jordan Amavi, Henri Lansbury and Albert Adomah in midfield and Mile Jedinak just in front of the back four.

Aston Villa: Johnstone; Bree, Chester, Baker, Taylor; Jedinak; Hourihane, Lansbury, Amavi, Adomah; Kodjia
Subs: Bunn, Richards, Elphick, Hutton, Gardner, Taylor, Davis

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Hunt, Loovens, Sasso, Fox; Wallace, Jones, Bannan, Reach; Rhodes, Winnall
Subs: Wildsmith, Fletcher, Palmer, Semedo, Pudil, Buckley, Nuhiu

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Read Next:
Carvalhal takes responsibility for Leeds loss
>
