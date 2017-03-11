Fernando Forestieri misses out for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Aston Villa.

The change is just one from manager Carlos Carvalhal following the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on Tuesday night, with Adam Reach coming in for Forestieri in the middle of the field.

Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall continue their partnership up front for the Owls, while Reach joins Ross Wallace, David Jones and Barry Bannan in midfield.

Jack Hunt, Glenn Loovens, Vincent Sasso and Morgan Fox continue in defence ahead of Kieren Westwood between the sticks.

For the hosts, Steve Bruce names an unchanged side after the 1-0 defeat at promotion candidates Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Jonathan Kodjia continues at the front of a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Conor Hourihane, Jordan Amavi, Henri Lansbury and Albert Adomah in midfield and Mile Jedinak just in front of the back four.

Aston Villa: Johnstone; Bree, Chester, Baker, Taylor; Jedinak; Hourihane, Lansbury, Amavi, Adomah; Kodjia

Subs: Bunn, Richards, Elphick, Hutton, Gardner, Taylor, Davis

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Hunt, Loovens, Sasso, Fox; Wallace, Jones, Bannan, Reach; Rhodes, Winnall

Subs: Wildsmith, Fletcher, Palmer, Semedo, Pudil, Buckley, Nuhiu