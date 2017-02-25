Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green says that preparation was the key to his penalty save from Jordan Rhodes in his side's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green has put his crucial penalty save during this afternoon's Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday down to prior preparation.

Chris Wood scored the only goal of the game at Elland Road in a Yorkshire derby that also doubled up as a crucial playoff clash between two sides in the top six.

However, Green's penalty stop was just as important, with the Leeds keeper tipping a Jordan Rhodes spot kick against the post nine minutes into the second half to keep his clean sheet intact.

"It was a case of getting down to it on the penalty. I did my homework and thankfully it paid off," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was a tight game, I think the penalty was the only shot they had on target. The fans have been great for us here."

The victory lifts Leeds up to fourth in the Championship table, nine points clear of seventh-placed Fulham.