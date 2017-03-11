Paul Lambert "delighted" with win

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert admits that he is "delighted" following the club's narrow win over bottom side Rotherham United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has admitted that he was "delighted" to see his side end their seven-game winless run with victory over basement side Rotherham United this afternoon.

Andreas Weimann produced the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time to hand his side all three points in what was an evenly-contested match at Molineux.

Helder Costa also missed a penalty for the hosts and, speaking afterwards, Lambert conceded that his side "never played well" during the 90 minutes.

"I'm delighted for the lads that they got the result today," he told the Wolves website. "One thing's for sure – we have played really well in a lot of games and come away with nothing. We never played well today, it was the worst we have played for a while, but we got the win.

"Someone said to me before the game whether I would take us playing badly and winning, and that was the case. Credit to the lads for coming through some really hard moments and getting the result, which was the main thing. There was an edginess right from the kickoff. There was big pressure on us today and you could sense it.

"Although Rotherham are struggling I have watched them recently and they are still fighting for their lives and credit to them for keeping going. They came and sat in and made it difficult for us. When that happens, and we have most of the ball, we have to try and break them down. But Andi did great for the goal and they missed a chance right at the end.

"I am sick and fed up of the times I have said we have played well and ended up with nothing. I haven't said too many times that we haven't played well. This is a win, and a bit fortuitous at times, but a win is a win and no matter how it came about, it feels good."

The result leaves Wolves just one point above the relegation zone but with two games in hand on the teams around them in the table.

Lambert's side face the first of those two games on Tuesday night when they travel to mid-table Brentford.