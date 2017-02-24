Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce brands Leicester City's decision to sack Claudio Ranieri "morally wrong", "harsh" and "brutal".

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has hit out at Leicester City's decision to sack title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri, branding it "harsh and brutal".

The Italian was given his marching orders on Thursday night with the Foxes one point above the relegation zone, just nine months after he guided them to the historic feat.

"We understand as managers now that we are the whipping boys," said Bruce, whose own job has come under fire in recent weeks after Villa's promotion push was effectively ended.

"I'm scratching my head, like everyone else is, asking myself how someone who delivered the finest achievement in football last year, could now be sacked. We're talking about Leicester here.

"The lunatics are running the asylum. It's a harsh and brutal world we work in today. A manager's lifespan is probably now about a year. It's baffling, and morally wrong."

Roberto Mancini, the bookies' early favourite to succeed Ranieri at the King Power, has reportedly ruled himself out of the running for the role.