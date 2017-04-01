Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says that defender Neil Taylor is "deeply disappointed" after breaking Seamus Coleman's leg while on international duty with Wales.

Last week, Taylor lunged in on the Everton full-back, who suffered a broken fibula and tibia and is likely to miss the rest of 2017 as he continues his recovery.

Taylor was also sent off for his part in the incident, and Bruce has acknowledged that his player - who he signed in January - is "deeply disappointed".

The 56-year-old told BBC WM: "He's deeply disappointed - no-one wants to see a fellow professional badly injured.

"I've only been working with him for a month and he's desperately sorry for what's happened - all our thoughts at Villa are with Seamus.

"Unfortunately these things happen - you get caught up in the heat of the battle and the pace of the game is ferocious, especially at international level."

Taylor also faces the prospect of a three-match suspension after FIFA allegedly opened proceedings after the incident.