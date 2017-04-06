New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United confirm new deal for Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Manchester United confirm that midfielder Jesse Lingard has signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 18:17 UK

Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Jesse Lingard has signed a new contract at Old Trafford.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the 24-year-old had agreed an extension to his current deal, with his wages said to be increased to £100,000 per week.

United have now moved to announce that the England international has committed his future to the club by penning a contract until 2021, and Lingard has admitted that he is delighted to have been given the chance to remain at the club after initially progressing through the academy.

He told the club's official website: "Manchester United has always been a big part of my life. I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on. To have scored in two cup finals for my boyhood club were immensely proud moments for me and my family.

"As a team, we have already won a major trophy this season and I look forward to helping us win many more under this great manager. I would like to say a special thank you to the fans for the great support they have always given me and the team."

Lingard has scored 11 goals in 70 appearances for United in all competitions.

Jesse Lingard celebrates the opening goal during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on April 20, 2016
