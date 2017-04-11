Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande this summer.

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a summer move for ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho.

The 28-year-old Brazilian is currently playing in the Chinese Super League for Guangzhou Evergrande, who nabbed him for £9.9m from Spurs in 2015.

Paulinho spent two years at White Hart Lane, but eventually fell down the pecking order, and now according to RMC, he is wanted by Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti.

It is believed that his ability to play in an attacking midfield role as well as a defensive one is attracting Ancelotti, but Guangzhou are unlikely to let Paulinho leave easily.

The midfielder is tied down to the club until December 2020.