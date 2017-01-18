Barcelona forward Arda Turan will be offloaded to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande if his £26m valuation is met, according to a report.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to cash in on forward Arda Turan in order to free up some further funds to offer star player Lionel Messi a new deal at Camp Nou.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande in the past, despite recently suggesting that he is "very happy" in Catalonia.

Barcelona are said to be struggling to find the money required to offer Messi an adequate contract offer and, according to the Daily Mail, 12-goal Turan will be offloaded to Guangzhou if they match his £26m valuation and the player agrees to move.

Despite scoring more goals than Neymar this season and assisting a further seven in his 22 games, the Turkey international - understood to be earning £7m a year in wages and bonuses - has had to settle for a squad role.

Ivan Rakitic is another to have been linked with the exit in recent weeks following a lack of playing time, but boss Luis Enrique still values the midfielder as an "important player".