New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona 'willing to sell Arda Turan to Guangzhou Evergrande'

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona forward Arda Turan will be offloaded to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande if his £26m valuation is met, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 20:13 UK

Barcelona are reportedly looking to cash in on forward Arda Turan in order to free up some further funds to offer star player Lionel Messi a new deal at Camp Nou.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande in the past, despite recently suggesting that he is "very happy" in Catalonia.

Barcelona are said to be struggling to find the money required to offer Messi an adequate contract offer and, according to the Daily Mail, 12-goal Turan will be offloaded to Guangzhou if they match his £26m valuation and the player agrees to move.

Despite scoring more goals than Neymar this season and assisting a further seven in his 22 games, the Turkey international - understood to be earning £7m a year in wages and bonuses - has had to settle for a squad role.

Ivan Rakitic is another to have been linked with the exit in recent weeks following a lack of playing time, but boss Luis Enrique still values the midfielder as an "important player".

Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Read Next:
Enrique: 'Rakitic still important to Barcelona'
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Arda Turan, Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Report: Manchester City, Barcelona begin Lionel Messi talks
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona 'willing to sell Arda Turan to Guangzhou Evergrande'
 Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Luis Enrique: 'Ivan Rakitic still important player for Barcelona'
Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'Samper: 'I did not want Arsenal move'Aurier plays down Barcelona speculationBarcelona, Atletico eyeing Costa swoop?Louis van Gaal hints at retirement
Sampaoli: 'Sevilla in La Liga title race'Pogba: 'I rejected Barca, Madrid for United'Alexis Sanchez admits two counts of tax fraudAubameyang puts end to Madrid speculationResult: Luis Suarez hits brace in Barcelona win
> Barcelona Homepage
More Guangzhou Evergrande News
Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona 'willing to sell Arda Turan to Guangzhou Evergrande'
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona's Arda Turan plays down China reports
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Report: Arda Turan on Guangzhou Evergrande wishlist
Chelsea pair to receive offers from China?Cerezo: 'Martinez had no luck at Atleti'Atletico confirm Martinez's China exitReport: Jackson Martinez heads to ChinaDiamanti leaves Watford for Atalanta
Alessandro Diamanti 'on way out of Watford'Player Ratings: Barcelona 3-0 Guangzhou EvergrandeResult: Suarez hat-trick fires Barca to finalLive Commentary: Barcelona 3-0 Guangzhou - as it happenedLuis Enrique aware of Robinho threat
> Guangzhou Evergrande Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid17124146163040
2Sevilla18123338221639
3Barcelona18115247173038
4Atletico MadridAtletico18104432141834
5Real Sociedad1810263025532
6Villarreal1887326121431
7Athletic Bilbao188462219328
8Celta Vigo188372932-327
9EibarEibar187562524126
10Las PalmasLas Palmas186662729-224
11Espanyol185852225-323
12AlavesAlaves185761518-322
13Malaga185672631-521
14Real Betis186392030-1021
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo184682328-518
16Leganes184591329-1617
17Valencia174492633-716
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1833121937-1812
19Granada1817101539-2410
20Osasuna1816111738-219
> Full Version